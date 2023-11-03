Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Director Buys $36,472.32 in Stock

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) Director R Joseph Landy bought 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,472.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,043.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Citizens Financial Services Price Performance

CZFS stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.55. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 318.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

