Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $153.67, but opened at $141.00. Clean Harbors shares last traded at $142.45, with a volume of 165,173 shares.

The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $363,859.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $363,859.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,082 shares of company stock worth $3,271,956. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.91.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

