Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of €1.17 ($1.24) per share on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

LON:CCEP opened at GBX 56 ($0.68) on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 48.20 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 62.50 ($0.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £257.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.71.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

