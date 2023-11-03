Coeur Mining’s (CDE) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $2.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,354. The company has a market capitalization of $897.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 621,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

