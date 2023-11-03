Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,246. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

