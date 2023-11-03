Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.57, but opened at $32.80. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 8,703 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCO. DA Davidson raised their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $925.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

