Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $43.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.99. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
