Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $43.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.99. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.