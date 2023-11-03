Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Trading Down 11% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) dropped 11% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 351,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 900,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Conduent by 4,848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,958 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Conduent by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 904,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after buying an additional 885,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

