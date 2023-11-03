CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.28 and last traded at $95.97. Approximately 63,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 693,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.89.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.51. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $660.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CONSOL Energy news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $803,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,258.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $684,728.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,227.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $803,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,258.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,602. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.