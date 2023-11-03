Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 326.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 0.6% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ED traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $92.33. 179,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,644. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

