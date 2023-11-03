Contrasting Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -123.88% -53.24% -34.64% Freeline Therapeutics N/A -129.10% -85.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $111.30 million 0.77 -$192.28 million ($1.45) -0.33 Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.97 million ($8.40) -0.67

Volatility & Risk

Freeline Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics. Freeline Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangamo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sangamo Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57 Freeline Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 1,027.66%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 145.83%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Freeline Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats Freeline Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease. Its preclinical development products focus on CAR-Treg cell therapies for autoimmune disorders and genome engineering for neurological diseases. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease. in addition, it has research programs for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

