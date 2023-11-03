Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Lowered to $12.90 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $12.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $5.93 on Monday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $520.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.58). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

