Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.30.

COO opened at $327.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $257.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.64 and its 200 day moving average is $362.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

