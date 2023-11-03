Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $45.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.19. Copart has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.91 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

