Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRBP opened at $4.87 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.33.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by $1.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

