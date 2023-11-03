Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $504,073.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,111.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $504,073.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,111.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $631,854.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,479.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,255 shares of company stock worth $3,624,480 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,932,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 59.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 82,269 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,755 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

