Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $25.29 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44.

In other news, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $631,854.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,479.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $631,854.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,479.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $82,564.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,480. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 31,594 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 91.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

