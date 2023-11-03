Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.16.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $49.56 on Monday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.