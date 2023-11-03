Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$1.15 by Analysts at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.15 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CJR.B. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.76.
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
