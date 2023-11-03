Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CJR.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cormark set a C$0.85 target price on Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.76.

CJR.B opened at C$0.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$0.59 and a 12-month high of C$2.48.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

