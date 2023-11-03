Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading 6.7% Higher

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.64. 101,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 994,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upgraded Corus Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.76.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CJR.B

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 6.7 %

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.25.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.