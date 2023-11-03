Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,338 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.5% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $314,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COST traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.41. 175,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,685. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $577.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $557.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $246.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.