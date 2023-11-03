CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $37.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.81. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 312.34%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

About CPI Aerostructures

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

