CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $37.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.81. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 312.34%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
