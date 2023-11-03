Crane (NYSE:CR) Now Covered by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $99.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $100.15.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1,845.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 769.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 99.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Stories

