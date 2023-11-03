CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,200,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,160,319 shares.The stock last traded at $40.68 and had previously closed at $38.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,069,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after buying an additional 168,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

