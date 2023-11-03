Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Lowered to $22.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Criteo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRTO

Criteo Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 246.40 and a beta of 0.97. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $240.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. Analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $47,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $47,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,536 shares of company stock valued at $848,814. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Criteo by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.