Critical Comparison: Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) vs. Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Fortinet and Evolv Technologies are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Fortinet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Fortinet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fortinet has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet 0 17 18 0 2.51 Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fortinet and Evolv Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fortinet currently has a consensus price target of $68.65, suggesting a potential upside of 19.20%. Evolv Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.87, suggesting a potential upside of 82.10%. Given Evolv Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than Fortinet.

Profitability

This table compares Fortinet and Evolv Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet 21.24% -698.28% 15.43% Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortinet and Evolv Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet $4.42 billion 8.54 $857.30 million $1.33 36.14 Evolv Technologies $55.19 million 12.31 -$86.41 million ($0.97) -4.67

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortinet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortinet beats Evolv Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration. The company also provides FortiSwitch product family that offers secure switching solutions for connecting customers their end devices; FortiAP product family, which provides secure wireless networking solutions; FortiExtender, a hardware appliance; FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers centralized network logging, analyzing, and reporting solutions; and FortiManager product family that provides centralized network logging, analyzing and reporting solutions. It offers FortiWeb product family provides web application firewall solutions; FortiMail product family that secure email gateway solutions; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; FortiClient that provides endpoint protection with pattern-based anti-malware, behavior-based exploit protection, web-filtering, and an application firewall; FortiAuthenticator, a zero trust access solution; FortiGate VM, a network firewall virtual appliance; FortiToken, product family for multi-factor authentication to safeguard systems, assets, and data; and FortiEDR/XDR, an endpoint protection solution that provides both machine-learning anti-malware protection and remediation. It provides security subscription, technical support, professional, and training services. It sells its security solutions to channel partners and directly to various customers in telecommunications, technology, government, financial services, education, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. It has strategic alliance with Linksys. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

