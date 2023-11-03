Critical Review: TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) vs. Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Franco-Nevada 1 3 3 0 2.29

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TRX Gold and Franco-Nevada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TRX Gold presently has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 231.80%. Franco-Nevada has a consensus target price of $154.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.33%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -9.55% -11.99% -8.65% Franco-Nevada 53.88% 10.20% 9.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TRX Gold and Franco-Nevada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $15.09 million 7.25 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -39.50 Franco-Nevada $1.32 billion 18.20 $700.60 million $3.45 36.14

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than TRX Gold. TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats TRX Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

