Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Announces Earnings Results

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25 to $0.35 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $19.91 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $712.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

