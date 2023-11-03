Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Purchases C$17,500.05 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lee-Chin acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.03 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.05.

Michael Lee-Chin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 26th, Michael Lee-Chin bought 4,000 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$23,980.80.

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Lee-Chin sold 3,100 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$24,184.96.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Michael Lee-Chin bought 1,700 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$13,289.92.

On Thursday, August 24th, Michael Lee-Chin bought 1,400 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$11,124.96.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance

TSE CRWN opened at C$5.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$33.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.51. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.90 and a 1-year high of C$9.24.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

