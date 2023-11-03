Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Crown Castle worth $179,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

