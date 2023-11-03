Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.09% of Crown worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Crown by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Crown by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,233 shares of company stock worth $2,165,315 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Crown Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CCK stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 64,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,322. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

