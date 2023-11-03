CSX Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CSX in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.
CSX stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
