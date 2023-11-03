CSX Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CSX in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Stock Up 2.8 %

CSX stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.