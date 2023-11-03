CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,937 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.