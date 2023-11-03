CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stake Increased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 273,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

