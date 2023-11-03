CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CubeSmart from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.90.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CubeSmart by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
