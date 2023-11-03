CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Stock Price Up 20%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 343,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.81.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post 0.0228571 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

