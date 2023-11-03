Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $219.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.90.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

