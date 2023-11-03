Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,533 shares of company stock valued at $17,668,965. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $244.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.25 and its 200 day moving average is $229.63. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $255.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.