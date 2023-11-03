Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,433,000 after purchasing an additional 151,878 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 85,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of A opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

