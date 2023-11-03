CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,505,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $173,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.72.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

