CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.32.

CYBR stock opened at $173.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.94. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $177.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

