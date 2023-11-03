Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

