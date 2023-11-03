DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Simmons First National Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $26,533,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1,489.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 596,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 559,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,438,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,107,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

