Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) EVP Sells $28,367.20 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DCPH opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

