DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

