Desjardins Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.67.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $301.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 16.35%.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

