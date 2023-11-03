DHI Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – K LIU & upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DHI Group in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DHX. StockNews.com began coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a report on Friday, July 28th.

NYSE DHX opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $135.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 91,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

