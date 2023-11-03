Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

FANG opened at $163.24 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.67.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,822. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,642,000 after purchasing an additional 463,390 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

