Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DBD. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

DBD stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $61,481,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,744 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 118,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 75,567 shares during the period.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

